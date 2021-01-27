StockMarketWire.com - IT professional services provider FDM declared a second interim dividend payment and said it would resume its normal dividend policy following results ongoing solid performance and 'encouraging' prospects.
A second interim dividend was declared of 13.0 pence per ordinary share, and the company confirmed that going forward it plans to resume its normal dividend policy and timetable, commencing with the final dividend for the year to 31 December 2020.
The company also provided a trading update, with full-year results expected to meet its expectations.
For the year to 31 December 2020, adjusted pre-tax profit was expected to fall to £42.0 million from £54.5 million year-on-year and revenue for the year was expected to be £268 million, down from £272 million.
The company ended the year with 3,580 mounties placed with clients, down from 3,924 in 20189.
The full year results would be released on 10 March 2021.
'The current year has started promisingly with encouraging levels of demand across most sectors and geographies,' FDM said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
