StockMarketWire.com - Recently listed commercial lender Vector Capital said its annual revenue had grown by a fifth as its loan book swelled.
Revenue for the year through December climbed 20% year-on-year to around £4.3 million, amid 8.2% growth in the loan book to £36.4 million.
The company, which listed last month, said it had 63 live loans at year end with an average size of about £577,000 and an average loan-to-value of 44.2%.
'The company has delivered a robust performance, in line with management expectations, despite the impact of Covid-19, particularly during the months of April to June, when prudent action was taken to cease new loans,' Vector Capital said.
'The company recommenced the provision of new loans in June 2020 and has subsequently experienced strong demand with increased levels of new business origination.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
