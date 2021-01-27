StockMarketWire.com - Home repairs and improvements business HomeServe said it had appointed Tommy Breen as chairman designate, to succeed Barry Gibson.
Breen would become cvhairman on 19 May 2021, after HomeServe publishes its results for the financial year to 31 March 2021, the company said.
Breen, an experienced non-executive director, was chief executive of DCC until 2017.
Gibson had served as chairman of HomeServe since 2010 and, with the support of HomeServe's shareholders, was appointed for one final term in April 2019.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
