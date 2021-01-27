StockMarketWire.com - Real Estate company LondonMetric said it had acquired two logistics warehouses in London and Redditch for £13.2 million, reflecting a blended net initial yield of 4.7%.
The warehouses were let for 15 years and benefit from RPI linked rent reviews.
The company acquired a 20,000 sq ft urban warehouse for £7.7 million in London and a newly developed 46,000 sq ft urban warehouse for £5.5 million in Redditch.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
