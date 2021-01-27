StockMarketWire.com - Gasification technology solutions company Eqtec said its plan to build a waste gasification and power plant at Haverton Hill, Billingham, in the UK was granted planning approval for an improved scheme.
The scheme was proposed by the company in order to reduce the environmental impact of the project and improve its commercial outcome.
The company had made a number of updates to project proposal in order to get it approved.
'EQTEC estimates that, with the application of our advanced gasification technology, this sustainable waste-to-energy Project will convert 200,000 tonnes of non-recyclable household and commercial waste each year into 25MWe of green electricity and 34MW of thermal heat production,' the company said.
At 8:44am: [LON:EQT] Eqtec Plc Ord Eur0.001 share price was 0p at 0.51p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
