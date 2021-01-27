StockMarketWire.com - Applied Graphene Materials said it had raised gross proceeds of approximately £6.0 million via the equity placing at a price of 41 pence per share, below the prior day's closing price of 67 pence per share.
'The proceeds of the oversubscribed fundraise will provide us with the financial resources necessary to capitalise on the exciting opportunities in our markets and accelerate the growth of the business,' the company said.
At 8:48am: [LON:AGM] Applied Graphene Materials share price was 0p at 33.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: