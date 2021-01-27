StockMarketWire.com - Mining royalty company Altus Strategies hailed 'excellent' results showing high gold recoveries following drilling at its Tabakorole gold project in Southern Mali.
The preliminary metallurgical testwork undertaken on composite samples of fresh rock collected from core drilling at the Tabakorole gold project highlights the potential for a simple, industry standard gold processing flow sheet.
Future metallurgical testwork is expected to include potential optimisations of grind size and residence times, the company said.
'The results of the preliminary metallurgical testwork on fresh rock from drill core at the FT prospect of the Tabakorole project are excellent,' the company said.
'Our ASX-listed JV partner Marvel Gold has now completed the stage-2 commitments of the JV, including payment of US$200,000 to Altus and earned a 51% interest in the Project. Marvel has already commenced stage-3 of the JV at Tabakorole, which includes the current 6,300m RC resource expansion drill programme,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
