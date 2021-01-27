StockMarketWire.com - Energy cmpany 88 Energy said it would resumed field operations over the next few days after a 6 day delay as its permit to drill the Merlin-1 well is expected to be granted soon.
The Alaska branch of the Bureau of Land Management was currently reviewing the permit to drill, submitted on the 12th January, and had indicated that it was now very close to being complete with only minor outstanding items, the company said.
The review was anticipated to be complete by 28th January, and the Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals intended to 'sign the permit, subject to satisfactory completion of the standard review process by the Alaska branch of the Bureau of Land Management,' the company said.
'We are fortunate to have strong local support in Alaska and, as a result, will soon be back on track for the drilling of Merlin-1, commencing in late February / early March 2021,' it added.
At 9:10am: (LON:88E) 88 Energy Ltd share price was 0p at 0.47p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
