StockMarketWire.com - Adriatic Metals said it had intercepted thick gold mineralisation atits Kizevak mine and 'excellent' polymetallic grades at Sastavci from surface in a much wider zone of mineralisation than historically reported.
Drilling at KZDD-030 intercepted mineralisation 50 metres down dip of previously reported KZDD-014 and 'demonstrated excellent grade-thickness continuity,' the company said.
Results from SSDD-003 and SDD-004 at Sastavci have confirmed the presence and location of mineralisation at the base of the historic open pit, and has also shown that the mineralisation was hosted in much broader zones than historically reported, it added.
'This first phase of confirmation drilling at Sastavci has given us the confidence to explore the full extents of this well mineralised system in the coming months,' the company said.
At 9:36am: (LON:ADT1) share price was 0p at 125.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: