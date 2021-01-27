StockMarketWire.com - Antenna group MTI Wireless Edge irrigation control subsidiary Mottech Water Solutions had secured a contract renewal worth about $0.65 million.
The renewal was with one of the five largest municipalities in Israel and one of Mottech's largest service customers, the company said.
The services woud be provided over the next two years, with options to increase the term of the services for up to a further two years.
At 9:44am: [LON:MWE] MTI Wireless Edge Ltd share price was 0p at 52p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: