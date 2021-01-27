StockMarketWire.com - Midlands focused property group Real Estate Investors said it had collected 95.3% of rent due for 2020.
The company said the figure was expected to improve over the coming weeks and months as tenants that had taken advantage of government legislation on overdue rents begin to pay and tenants currently closed, commence re-trading later in 2021.
'Further collections generated will be attributed to the relevant current or historic quarters, resulting in improvements in the overall rental collection for 2020,' Real Estate Investors said.
Rent collection to date for for the first quarter of 2021 was 'promising' at 90%.
