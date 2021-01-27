StockMarketWire.com - Former Laird CEO Tony Quinlan is joining the board of Costain Group as a non-executive director.
Quinlan, who was also CFO at Laird and has held similar senior roles at Drax Group and Marks and Spencer, joins Costain on 1st February 2021.
He will succeed Jane Lodge as chair of the company's audit committee. Lodge is stepping down from the company's board after nine years as senior independent director.
Quinlan will succeed Lodge at the conclusion of the company's annual general meeting due to take place on 6th May 2021.
Costain chairman Dr Paul Golby said: 'We are delighted that Tony is joining the Board. His experience in energy and technology will be an asset to Costain as the Group focuses on the decarbonisation and digital delivery of the UK's critical national infrastructure. We thank Jane for her considerable contribution to Costain since her appointment in 2012.'
At 1:25pm: [LON:COST] Costain Group PLC share price was 0p at 48.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: