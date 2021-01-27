StockMarketWire.com - Bluejay Mining has found further geochemical evidence of gold and base metals in its Thunderstone Project in South Greenland.
The geochemical results support a southern extension to the Nanortalik Gold Belt which demonstrates geological similarities with well-established gold belts in northern Sweden.
The Nanortalik Gold Bent is over 175 kilometres long and 50 kilometres wide.
After identifying several prospective areas for gold and base metals, the Bluejay will now reduce the size of its exploration licences, in order to streamline future early-stage exploration activities in the region.
At 1:30pm: [LON:JAY] Bluejay Mining Plc share price was 0p at 10.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
