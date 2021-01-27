StockMarketWire.com - Oxford Instruments has reorganised its board, assigning non-executive director Alison Wood as the new chair of its remuneration committee.
Wood has been part of the committee since joining the board in September 2020.
She replaces Thomas Geitner who had held the role since 2013. He remains part of the board.
Chair of the board Neil Carson said: 'On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Thomas for chairing the remuneration committee since 2013, and look forward to welcoming Alison to the role.'
