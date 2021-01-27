StockMarketWire.com - Uniphar Group achieved expectation-beating growth in 2020 with organic gross profits increasing by over 6%.
The healthcare services group recorded high free cashflow conversion which resulted in lower than projected net debt.
The company's management is confident the business is well-positioned to grow in 2021 and is targeting low single digit growth in each of its divisions.
The full 2020 results for Uniphar will be published on 2nd March 2021.
Uniphar CEO Ger Rabbette said: 'We are confident and remain on track to achieve our strategic objective of doubling EBITDA within five years of IPO.'
Elsewhere, the Uniphar board is undergoing a double change.
Jim Gaul and Liz Hoctor have been appointed to the board as independent non-executive directors with immediate effect, replacing Marie McConn and Padraic Staunton who are stepping down after over 10 years of service.
Gaul is a certified public accountant who has served on several boards and previously worked as CFO of Mount Carmel Private Hospital.
Hoctor is a qualified pharmacist who was president of the Irish Pharmacy Union from 2008 to 2010.
Both will join the audit, risk and compliance committee.
