Interim Result
29/01/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
01/02/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
02/02/2021 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
02/02/2021 Nwf Group PLC (NWF)
03/02/2021 Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV)
04/02/2021 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
04/02/2021 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
09/02/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
09/02/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
10/02/2021 Redrow PLC (RDW)
10/02/2021 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)
10/02/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
10/02/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
11/02/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
11/02/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
15/02/2021 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
15/02/2021 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)
16/02/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
16/02/2021 Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL)
16/02/2021 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)
16/02/2021 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)
Final Result
01/02/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
02/02/2021 Idox PLC (IDOX)
02/02/2021 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)
02/02/2021 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
04/02/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)
09/02/2021 St.Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)
09/02/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
09/02/2021 Rm PLC (RM.)
09/02/2021 Amino Technologies PLC (AMO)
09/02/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
10/02/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
11/02/2021 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
11/02/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
11/02/2021 Relx PLC (REL)
12/02/2021 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)
16/02/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
17/02/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
17/02/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
17/02/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
17/02/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
AGM / EGM
29/01/2021 Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ)
29/01/2021 Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL)
29/01/2021 Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN)
29/01/2021 Treatt PLC (TET)
29/01/2021 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)
29/01/2021 Nostra Terra Oil And Gas Company PLC (NTOG)
29/01/2021 Live Company Group PLC (LVCG)
29/01/2021 Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS)
29/01/2021 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)
29/01/2021 Aura Energy Limited (AURA)
29/01/2021 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
31/01/2021 Infrastrata PLC (INFA)
01/02/2021 San Leon Energy PLC (SLE)
01/02/2021 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)
02/02/2021 Jpmorgan Indian Investment Trust PLC (JII)
03/02/2021 Codemasters Group Holdings PLC (CDM)
03/02/2021 Stobart Group LD (STOB)
03/02/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
03/02/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
04/02/2021 Microsaic Systems PLC (MSYS)
04/02/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
04/02/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
04/02/2021 Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW)
04/02/2021 Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (TENG)
04/02/2021 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)
04/02/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)
05/02/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
05/02/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
05/02/2021 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
05/02/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
05/02/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
05/02/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
05/02/2021 Total Produce PLC (TOT)
05/02/2021 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)
05/02/2021 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
08/02/2021 Blue Star Capital PLC (BLU)
08/02/2021 Pensana Rare Earths Plc Ord 0.001 (PRE)
08/02/2021 Actual Experience Plc (ACT)
08/02/2021 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
09/02/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
09/02/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
09/02/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
09/02/2021 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
10/02/2021 Mothercare PLC (MTC)
10/02/2021 Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP)
10/02/2021 Tharisa Plc (THS)
10/02/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
10/02/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
10/02/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)
10/02/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
10/02/2021 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)
11/02/2021 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
11/02/2021 Calisen PLC (CLSN)
11/02/2021 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
11/02/2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
11/02/2021 Coral Products PLC (CRU)
11/02/2021 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
12/02/2021 Red Rock Resources PLC (RRR)
12/02/2021 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)
12/02/2021 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH)
12/02/2021 Victrex PLC (VCT)
12/02/2021 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)
12/02/2021 Kingspan Group PLC (KGP)
12/02/2021 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
12/02/2021 Mincon Group Plc (MCON)
12/02/2021 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)
15/02/2021 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)
15/02/2021 Countrywide PLC (CWD)
15/02/2021 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)
15/02/2021 Uniphar PLC (UPR)
16/02/2021 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)
16/02/2021 Bmo Capital & Income Investment Trust PLC (BCI)
16/02/2021 Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (BMD)
16/02/2021 Ovoca Bio PLC (OVB)
16/02/2021 Nexus Infrastructure PLC (NEXS)
17/02/2021 Applegreen PLC (APGN)
17/02/2021 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)
17/02/2021 Jpmorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC (JAGI)
17/02/2021 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)
17/02/2021 Eqtec PLC (EQT)
Trading Statement
29/01/2021 Stenprop Limited (STP)
29/01/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)
01/02/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
02/02/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
03/02/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
04/02/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
05/02/2021 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
08/02/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
08/02/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
09/02/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
09/02/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)
10/02/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)
10/02/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
11/02/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
11/02/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
12/02/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
12/02/2021 Victrex PLC (VCT)
16/02/2021 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
16/02/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
17/02/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
17/02/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
Ex-Dividend
29/01/2021 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)
29/01/2021 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
29/01/2021 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
29/01/2021 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
29/01/2021 Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE)
29/01/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
29/01/2021 Total Produce PLC (TOT)
29/01/2021 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
29/01/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
29/01/2021 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
29/01/2021 Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI)
29/01/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
29/01/2021 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)
29/01/2021 Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI)
03/02/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
03/02/2021 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
03/02/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com