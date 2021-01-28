StockMarketWire.com -

CA

29/01/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes
29/01/2021 13:30 GDP


DE

29/01/2021 07:00 GDP - 1st release
29/01/2021 08:55 labour market statistics (incl unemployment)


ES

29/01/2021 08:00 GDP
29/01/2021 08:00 CPI
29/01/2021 08:00 retail sales


EU

29/01/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)


FR

29/01/2021 06:30 GDP - first estimate
29/01/2021 07:45 PPI


IT

29/01/2021 09:00 PPI


JP

29/01/2021 01:00 steel imports & exports statistics
29/01/2021 05:00 housing starts
29/01/2021 05:00 consumer confidence survey
29/01/2021 05:00 construction orders


US

29/01/2021 13:30 personal income & outlays
29/01/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
29/01/2021 15:00 pending home sales index

