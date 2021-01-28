StockMarketWire.com - Alternative asset and corporate services provider, Sanne, has reported 'robust' new business performance, with wins of £22.5 million for 2020.
In its pre-close trading update published today, (Thursday 28 January), the company showed strong cash performance, with underlying cash conversion above 90% for the year ending December 31, 2020.
This is in line with its expectations for the full year and consistent with its trading update of December 7, 2020.
The group expects to announce its full year results for the year to December 31, 2020 on Friday March 19, 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
