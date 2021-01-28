StockMarketWire.com - Hungarian airline Wizz Air has reported a €116 million (£102 million) quarterly loss, as restrictions continue to inhibit the aviation market.
The company said that it carried only 2.3 million passengers, down 77% compared to the same time last year, causing revenue to fall 76.5% to €149.9 million (£132.7 million)
Chief executive Jozsef Varadi said the carrier was focused on emerging from the crisis as a 'structural winner' and that his focus is on optimising the business's cash position.
He said: 'Since the period end we have further enhanced our liquidity position with a 500m EUR 3 year bond issued on January 19, 2021, on favourable terms and reflecting our investment grade credit rating.'
The airline has continued its expansion plans with the allocation of eight aircraft and the launch of more than 50 new routes.
