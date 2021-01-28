StockMarketWire.com - Tate & Lyle has reported a strong quarterly performance with volume growth in each business and Group revenue 8% ahead of the comparative period.
Food & Beverage Solutions revenue increased by 8%, benefitting from higher volume, good price and mix management and continued growth from New Products. This was driven by double digit growth in North America.
Nick Hampton, chief executive commented: 'This was a quarter of strong performance and strategic progress. Food & Beverage Solutions and Primary Products both delivered top line growth supported by excellent operational execution and cost discipline.'
The company expects to report a modest increase in profit before tax for the year ending March 31, 2021, compared to the prior year, while an adjusted effective tax rate means that earnings per share are anticipated to be 'well ahead' of the same period.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
