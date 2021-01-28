StockMarketWire.com - Copper company Mining company Kaz Minerals said annual copper production in 2020 exceeded guidance, but sales fell short of output volumes amid shipment delays.
Full year copper production for 2020 was 305,700 tonnes, down from 311,400 tonnes, but 2% above guidance range, the company said.
Copper sales fell to 300,400 tonnes from 316,900 tonnes.
Fourth quarter production fell to 75,700 tonnes from 76,200 tonnes amid planned maintenance.
'Sales were below production volumes due to year end shipment delays at Kazakhstan-China border, the company said.
Full year gold production fell to 196,300 ounces from 201,500 ounces, and gold sales were 204.6 koz, down from 225.0 koz.
At 8:50am: [LON:KAZ] Kaz Minerals PLC share price was 0p at 639.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
