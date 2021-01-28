StockMarketWire.com - Esports company Guild Esports said it signed a two-year sponsorship deal with HyperX, gaming peripherals brand of Kingston Technology Company.
The contract value, which is confidential, was in line with the company's expectations at the time of IPO. Under the terms of the deal, Guild will receive 75% of the consideration in equal amounts over two years in cash.
The balance of the 25% contract value will be satisfied in kind with gaming hardware for Guild's pro-players, content creators and academy students and to fit out the company's headquarters in London.
At 9:28am: [LON:GILD] share price was 0p at 5.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
