StockMarketWire.com - Educational software firm Tribal has reported an end of period revenue increase of 12% to £47.5 million, driven by securing additional sales to existing customers and expanding into South East Asia.
Strong cash balances have been maintained, ending the year with a net cash position of £9.5 million with no debt drawn. The company also stated that all furlough benefits received, and all temporary tax deferrals were repaid in the year.
The company said that it anticipates reporting results in line with current market expectations.
Mark Pickett, CEO, commented: 'I am very proud of how the Tribal team performed in 2020 adding a number of significant new customers against the challenging backdrop of Covid-19 while delivering on our product expansion strategy.
'We expect to see further sales across 2021. The growth of our Annual Recurring Revenue provides us with a strong platform as we enter 2021 and the Board is confident in the outlook for the year ahead.'
