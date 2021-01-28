StockMarketWire.com - Carbonated mixers supplier Fever-Tree said it expected to report revenue above its guidance provided in September, following a strong second half performance.
For the year ended 31 December, Revenue fell 3% £252.1 million, with UK, US, Europe revenue down 22%, up 23% and 1% respectively.
The UK performance was hurt by on-trade sales impacted by the periods of lockdown and on-going restrictions during the year, leading to a decline of about 60% year-on-year.
'The Off-Trade continues to see good momentum in many regions ... we would expect some of the off-trade demand to switch to the on-trade as it begins to re-open during the year,' the company said.
