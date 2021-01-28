StockMarketWire.com - Manufacturer of generic pharmaceutical Beximco Pharmaceuticals said it expected to see 'material difference' in its annual results after report a rise in half-year profit on increased sales
For the six months ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit rose to £3.0 million taka (BDT) from 2,980 million as revenue grew to £14,400 million from £12,495 million.
Net sales increased 20.7% to BDT 7,474.3 million.
'Looking ahead, we maintain a positive outlook for FY21 and reiterate, in line with the announcement on 14 January 2021, that while the costings of our vaccine distribution have yet to be determined, we expect to see a positive material difference to the company's year-end results,' the company said.
At 9:46am: [LON:BXP] Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price was 0p at 81.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: