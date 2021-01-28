StockMarketWire.com - Union Jack Oil has announced a technical update and presentation on the recently drilled West Newton B-1 and B-1Z appraisal wells.
The company holds a 16.665% economic interest in PEDL183, where the appraisal wells are located, encompassing an area of 176,000 acres and located within the Western sector of the Southern Zechstein Basin, onshore UK, North of the river Humber.
The company reports that log results at B-1Z well were 'excellent', exceeding Union Jack's pre-drill expectations with good porosity throughout the interval. So far, 18 metres of core has been cut and recovered from the well.
David Bramhill, executive chairman commented: 'Following the drilling of the successful B-1Z appraisal well, the technical summary of the West Newton project, provided on the Union Jack website, is the result of extensive evaluation by technical teams at Rathlin Energy, Reabold Resources and Union Jack, all whom have contributed additional materiality to our technical understanding of West Newton.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
