StockMarketWire.com - Staffing group Empresaria lifted its outlook on adjusted profit after reporting net fee income toward the upper end of its market expectations.
For the financial year ended 31 December 2020, Adjusted pre-tax profit is expected to be approximately 5% above the top end of market guidance, and net fee income to fall 28% to £54.0 million year-on-year, but towards the higher end of market guidance., the company said.
'The group experienced positive momentum through the second half of 2020, particularly through the fourth quarter, delivering profits ahead of the guidance we issued at the start of December,' the company said.
'We have made good progress, although we are cautious on the immediate outlook given the increase in national lockdowns and local restrictions across our markets at the start of 2021.'
At 9:56am: [LON:EMR] Empresaria Group PLC share price was 0p at 42.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
