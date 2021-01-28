StockMarketWire.com - Hotel and resort operator PPHE has released an end of year trading update ahead of it's audited full year results on March 2, 2021.
The group reported an occupancy rate of 28.0%, down from 80.6% in 2019, resulting in a revenue of £63.3 million, down from £250.6 million in 2019.
£197.6m cash was available as of December 31, 2020.
In the statement, the company said that its financial performance was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and ever-changing government lockdowns as well as travel restrictions across its markets.
Boris Ivesha, president & CEO said: 'Whilst the near-term trading environment remains challenging, mired by further government-imposed lockdowns to stem the spread of the virus, we are encouraged that vaccine programmes are being rolled out in all the markets in which we operate. As restrictions are eased, we anticipate a phased recovery driven by strong consumer demand for leisure travel, which we experienced in the summer of 2020.'
Development progress is continuing, as planning has been granted for development of a hotel in London, on the site adjacent to Park Plaza London Park Royal.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.