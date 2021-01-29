CA
01/02/2021 14:30 manufacturing PMI
CH
01/02/2021 07:30 retail sales
01/02/2021 08:30 manufacturing PMI
04/02/2021 08:00 quarterly consumer sentiment index
CN
01/02/2021 03:15 manufacturing PMI
03/02/2021 03:15 services PMI
DE
01/02/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI
03/02/2021 08:55 services PMI
ES
01/02/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI
02/02/2021 08:00 unemployment
03/02/2021 08:15 services PMI
EU
01/02/2021 09:00 manufacturing PMI
01/02/2021 10:00 unemployment
02/02/2021 10:00 GDP
03/02/2021 09:00 services PMI
03/02/2021 10:00 euro area inflation
03/02/2021 10:00 PPI
04/02/2021 10:00 retail sales
FR
01/02/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI
02/02/2021 07:45 CPI
03/02/2021 08:50 services PMI
04/02/2021 07:45 Industrial investment survey
IE
01/02/2021 01:01 manufacturing PMI
03/02/2021 01:01 services PMI
03/02/2021 11:00 unemployment
04/02/2021 11:00 industrial production and turnover
IT
01/02/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
01/02/2021 09:00 unemployment
02/02/2021 09:00 GDP
03/02/2021 08:45 services PMI
03/02/2021 10:00 CPI
JP
01/02/2021 00:30 manufacturing PMI
01/02/2021 05:00 auto sales
01/02/2021 23:50 monetary base
03/02/2021 00:30 services PMI
04/02/2021 02:00 imported vehicle sales
UK
01/02/2021 09:30 money and credit
01/02/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit manufacturing PMI
02/02/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
03/02/2021 00:01 CBI SME trends survey
03/02/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit services PMI
04/02/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit construction PMI
04/02/2021 12:00 Bank of England interest rate decision
04/02/2021 12:00 Bank of England quarterly Monetary Policy Report
04/02/2021 12:30 BoE Governor Andrew Bailey press conference
US
01/02/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/02/2021 15:00 ISM manufacturing PMI
02/02/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
02/02/2021 14:45 ISM-NY report on business
02/02/2021 15:00 IBD/TIPP economic optimism index
02/02/2021 15:00 housing vacancies
02/02/2021 21:00 domestic auto industry sales
02/02/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
03/02/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
03/02/2021 13:15 ADP national employment report
03/02/2021 14:45 services PMI
03/02/2021 15:00 ISM services PMI
03/02/2021 15:30 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
04/02/2021 12:30 challenger job-cut report
04/02/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims
04/02/2021 13:30 preliminary productivity & costs
04/02/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com