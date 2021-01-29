Interim Result
01/02/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
02/02/2021 Nwf Group PLC (NWF)
02/02/2021 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
03/02/2021 Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV)
04/02/2021 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
04/02/2021 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
Final Result
01/02/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
02/02/2021 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)
02/02/2021 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
02/02/2021 Idox PLC (IDOX)
04/02/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)
AGM / EGM
31/01/2021 Infrastrata PLC (INFA)
01/02/2021 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)
01/02/2021 San Leon Energy PLC (SLE)
02/02/2021 Jpmorgan Indian Investment Trust PLC (JII)
03/02/2021 Codemasters Group Holdings PLC (CDM)
03/02/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
03/02/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
03/02/2021 Stobart Group LD (STOB)
04/02/2021 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)
04/02/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
04/02/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
04/02/2021 Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (TENG)
04/02/2021 Microsaic Systems PLC (MSYS)
04/02/2021 Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW)
04/02/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)
05/02/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
05/02/2021 Total Produce PLC (TOT)
05/02/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)
05/02/2021 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)
05/02/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
05/02/2021 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
05/02/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
05/02/2021 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
05/02/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
Trading Statement
01/02/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
02/02/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
03/02/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
04/02/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
05/02/2021 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
Ex-Dividend
03/02/2021 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
03/02/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
03/02/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
04/02/2021 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)
04/02/2021 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (SWEF)
04/02/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
04/02/2021 Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust PLC (PCGH)
04/02/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
04/02/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
04/02/2021 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)
04/02/2021 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)
04/02/2021 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)
04/02/2021 Merchants Trust PLC (MRCH)
04/02/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com