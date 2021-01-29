StockMarketWire.com - Next 15 Communications Group said it expects results for the year ending 31 January 2021 to be ahead of current market expectations after strong performance from its B2B technology focused agencies.
Revenues are expected to be up by approximately up 9% for the three-month period ending 31 January 2021 compared with the same period last year.
Organic revenue decline of approximately 1.5% for the group is expected for the second half of the financial year, compared to a 6.6% fall in the first half.
The group had with net cash balance at 25 January of approximately £10 million after the early repayment of VAT deferred from earlier in the year.
It anticipates resuming the payment of dividends following the AGM in June 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
