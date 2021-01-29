StockMarketWire.com - Braveheart Investment said that there was delay in getting Covid-19 samples from Sheffield Hospitals Test that Paraytec needs to evaluate the coronavirus test kit being developed together with the University of Sheffield.
Results from this phase of clinical testing were now expected by the end of February, the company said.
The company said it had been informed by Paraytec, its, that the clinical pipeline was now fully operational and additional staff have been recruited to process samples for performance assessment.
'To minimise the effects of this delay, Paraytec has brought forward scheduled work, using isolated lab-grown virus to optimise the operational sensitivity of our instrument for the detection of pre-symptomatic and early-stage symptomatic levels of virus,' Braveheart Investment said.
'By re-arranging the workflows Paraytec does not believe that there will be any overall delay to the development programme,' it added.
At 8:05am: [LON:BRH] Braveheart Investment Group PLC share price was 0p at 51.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: