StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics company PureTech Health has appointed Bharatt Chowrira to its board as an executive director, effective from 1 February.
Chowrira has served as PureTech's president and chief of business and strategy since March 2017 and will continue in that role as an executive director of the company.
Daphne Zohar, chief executive of PureTech Health, said: ‘Bharatt has made a big impact since joining PureTech in 2017 and he continues to make key contributions as we advance our clinical pipeline toward key value-driving milestones.
‘We are pleased to have him join our board of directors as one of the three representatives of our executive team.’
At 8:12am: [LON:PRTC] Puretech Health PLC share price was 0p at 282p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: