StockMarketWire.com - Cryptocurrency miner Argo said it had brought 1,295 crypto mining machines on-stream this week.
The machines, which were ordered in November 2020 and delivered ahead of schedule, would add approximately 127 petahash to the company's existing mining fleet, bringing the company's total installed computing power to 772 petahash.
By the end of the second quarter 2021, Argo's installed mining power will total 1,685 petahash or 1,68 exahash.
'The remainder of the 10,000 machines required to achieve this target are on order and expected to be delivered in batches between February and June, as previously announced,' the company said.
At 8:12am: [LON:ARB] Argo Blockchain Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 8.18p
