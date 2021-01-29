StockMarketWire.com - Independent utilities consultant Inspired Energy said performance through the end of Q4 remained resilient as the average energy consumption fewer than expected customers reduced their average energy consumption.
The company said it expects the corporate division, and consequently the group's continuing operations, to report 2020 underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, in line with market consensus.
The average energy consumption reduction by customers for the April to December period was expected to be about 18% better than the 25% reduction modelled in the board's Covid downside case.
Full year results for the year ended 31 December 2020 were expected to be released on 31 March 2021, the company said.
At 8:43am: [LON:INSE] Inspired Energy PLC share price was 0p at 13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
