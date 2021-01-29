StockMarketWire.com - Military equipment maker Avon Rubber said it remained 'confident' of meeting its expectations for the financial year as 'good' order intake across its portfolio of life critical personal protection systems had continued.
'We have seen positive order momentum in the military, first responder and Team Wendy businesses, and have made progress with the updated body armor designs for the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Enhanced Small Arms Protective Inserts and U.S. Army Vital Torso Protection contracts,' th the company said.
'The board therefore remains confident of achieving its expectations for the current financial year,' it added.
At 8:56am: [LON:AVON] Avon Rubber PLC share price was 0p at 4000p
