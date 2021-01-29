StockMarketWire.com - Card Factory said its banking syndicate had provided waivers through 28 February 2021, helping the greeting cards and gifts retailer avoid breaching its debt agreements.
'We remain in constructive discussions with our banks, and have agreed a process to continue to explore a range of potential solutions, with scope for further extensions to the waivers as this process continues,' the company said.
On 14 January 2021, the company said that, as a result of recent and current lockdowns, it anticipated that its banking covenants would be breached at the end of January.
At 9:01am: [LON:CARD] Card Factory Plc share price was 0p at 38.7p
