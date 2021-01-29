StockMarketWire.com - Natural resources investing company ADM Energy said it had extended its indicative agreement to enter into a strategic alliance with Trafigura Pte for a further 12 months.
There were no other changes to the original memorandum of understanding.
Under the agreement, Trafigura will provide ADM with conditional pre-financing of up to US$100 million for the acquisition or development of approved projects.
In return, Trafigura may subscribe for up to US$20 million in convertible loan notes in ADM as definitive agreements and project funding for approved projects were agreed.
