StockMarketWire.com - Technology development company BigDish reported narrower first-half losses on lower costs and said it had sufficient level of funding beyond the second quarter 2021.

For the half year ended 30 September, pre-tax losses narrowed to £426,142 from £1.1 million year-on-year.

Administrative expenses fell to £515,875 from £735,077 in 2019, and there were no impairment losses recorded in the year, compared with a charge of £396,277 in 2019.

The company said the majority of the £200,000 of short-term funding requested from the £540,000 secured on 24 September, had yet to be utilised.








At 9:57am: [LON:DISH] Bigdish Plc Ord Npv share price was 0p at 1.18p



