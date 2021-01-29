StockMarketWire.com - Technology development company BigDish reported narrower first-half losses on lower costs and said it had sufficient level of funding beyond the second quarter 2021.
For the half year ended 30 September, pre-tax losses narrowed to £426,142 from £1.1 million year-on-year.
Administrative expenses fell to £515,875 from £735,077 in 2019, and there were no impairment losses recorded in the year, compared with a charge of £396,277 in 2019.
The company said the majority of the £200,000 of short-term funding requested from the £540,000 secured on 24 September, had yet to be utilised.
