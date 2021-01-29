StockMarketWire.com - Energy and medical equipment company Avingtrans said it had completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Magnetica following approval from the latter's shareholders earlier on Friday.
The combination would see Avingtrans' two medical equipment businesses, Scientific Magnetics and Tecmag, merge with Magnetica.
As [art of the deal, Avingtrans would invest up to £3.2 million for new shares in Magnetica, at 15 cents per share, to fund new MRI product development and commercialisation activities.
'This could increase Avingtrans' interest to 61.2% in Magnetica,' the company said.
At 10:00am: [LON:AVG] Avingtrans PLC share price was 0p at 281p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: