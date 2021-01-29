StockMarketWire.com - IQGeo said it had won a software and services contract with a telecoms network operator that serves more than 3.2 million customers in central and western Canada.
The new customer contract had order value to be recognised over the next two financial years of £1.3 million for perpetual software licences, associated implementation services, and annual maintenance and support., the company said.
'The new customer will deploy the IQGeo Platform and Workflow Manager software to create a situational awareness and operations support solution designed to accelerate fibre rollout time-to-market and improve customer satisfaction,' it added.
At 10:01am: [LON:IQG] share price was 0p at 73p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: