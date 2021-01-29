StockMarketWire.com - Gold findings from Rockfire Resource's subsidiary Plateau Gold Deposit have surged 515% since July 2019.
The project in Queensland, Australia has so far produced 208,278 ounces of gold and 1.5 million ounces of sold.
The company is planning additional shallow drilling in the top 100 metres from the surface to infill and extend near-surface gold.
Deep drilling at Plateau is not expected until a gravity survey, planned for April 2021, is completed. This survey is being designed to confirm a target at depths beyond 500 metres.
