StockMarketWire.com - boohoo group has confirmed it is in exclusive talks with Arcadia's administrators about acquiring several of its brands.
The announcement has been made by boohoo in response to media speculation about the talks.
The brands in question are Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton.
Discussions are ongoing and boohoo warns these still may or may not result in an agreed transaction.
At 1:21pm: [LON:BOO] Boohoo Group PLC share price was 0p at 282p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
