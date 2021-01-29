StockMarketWire.com - Restore's debt reduction is ahead of target, ending 2020 at £61.9 million and ahead of company guidance which was between £65 million and £69 million.
In the company's full year trading update, H2 profit increased over H1 in line with the board's expectations.
Substantial cost reduction actions were taken in 2020 including the consolidation of three operational sites and reduction of circa 250 jobs.
Restore will not be using the government's Job Retention Scheme in 2021.
At 2:38pm: [LON:RST] Restore PLC share price was 0p at 352.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: