CA

01/02/2021 14:30 manufacturing PMI


CH

01/02/2021 07:30 retail sales
01/02/2021 08:30 manufacturing PMI


CN

01/02/2021 03:15 manufacturing PMI


DE

01/02/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI


ES

01/02/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI


EU

01/02/2021 09:00 manufacturing PMI
01/02/2021 10:00 unemployment


FR

01/02/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI


IE

01/02/2021 01:01 manufacturing PMI


IT

01/02/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
01/02/2021 09:00 unemployment


JP

01/02/2021 00:30 manufacturing PMI
01/02/2021 05:00 auto sales
01/02/2021 23:50 monetary base


UK

01/02/2021 09:30 money and credit
01/02/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit manufacturing PMI


US

01/02/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/02/2021 15:00 ISM manufacturing PMI

