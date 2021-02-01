StockMarketWire.com - Advertising firm S4Capital said its MightyHive business had acquired the assets of Asia Pacific-focused Google marketing platform Datalicious, for an undisclosed sum.
The purchase from Equifax added talent, clients and further data capabilities in Australia, New Zealand and India, the company said.
'Asia Pacific is currently our fastest growing region, but only 10% of our revenue,' executive chairman Martin Sorrell said said.
'We aim to make it 40%.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
