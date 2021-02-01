StockMarketWire.com - B2B information services provider Euromoney Institutional Investor said it had acquired The Jacobsen, a price reporting agency, for $12.3 million.
The Jacobsen is provided price assessments and forecasts primarily in North American markets, including coverage of animal fats, feeds and vegetable oils as well as feedstocks for low-carbon intensive fuels, representing the intersection of agriculture and new energy.
The Jacobsen generated sales of $2.4 million for the year to 31 December 2020 year.
'The acquisition of The Jacobsen is an important step in extending the reach and industry coverage of Fastmarkets: it will enhance our important and strategic position in the agriculture market and strengthens our position in North America,' the company said.
'As part of Fastmarkets, The Jacobsen will develop this position further by leveraging our expertise in pricing and gaining access to our global PRA infrastructure,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
