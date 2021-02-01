StockMarketWire.com - Plumbing company Ferguson said it had completed the sale of Wolseley UK, its plumbing and heating distribution business, to Clayton, Dubilier and Rice.
'The company previously announced its intention to return substantially all of the net proceeds of the disposal to shareholders by way of a special dividend,' Ferguson said.
'Ferguson expects to provide further details regarding the arrangements for payment of this special dividend with the half year results on March 16, 2021,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: