StockMarketWire.com - Video game developer Sumo said it had acquired Poland's PixelAnt Games for an initial £0.25 million, plus potential performance payments.
A further amount may be payable, in Sumo shares, depending on the company's earnings in the to years to to 31 March 2023, Sumo said.
PixelAnt Games was based in Wroclaw and established a base for Sumo to grow in Poland's booming video games development industry.
'PixelAnt, which was founded in July 2020, is well known to the Sumo Digital management with its team of 13 developers currently working entirely on Sumo Digital projects,' Sumo said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
