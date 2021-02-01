StockMarketWire.com - Out-of-hospital care group Totally said its Vocare unit had one two 12-month contract extensions worth about £16.8 million combined.
Totally said that Vocare would continue to provide integrated urgent care ("IUC") services for the National Health Service's Staffordshire & Stoke clinical commissioning groups.
The contract, valued at about £15.9 million, would commence on 1 April.
Additionally, one of Vocare's contracts for the provision of GP out-of-hours services in Yorkshire, valued at £0.9 million, had also been extended and was set to commence on 1 March.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: